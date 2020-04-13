DREP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $156,688.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. DREP has a market cap of $2.83 million and $156,688.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.