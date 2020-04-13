Dropil Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $58,772.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007523 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003966 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00046355 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,770,083,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

