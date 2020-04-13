Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 1,731,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,409. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

