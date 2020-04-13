Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 452,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

