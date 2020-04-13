Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

