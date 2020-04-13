Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 2,519.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of Dynex Capital worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $61,390.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Insiders have bought 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $14.00 on Monday. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

