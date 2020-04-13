Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

ETN stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

