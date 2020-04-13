eBoost Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. eBoost has a market cap of $275,846.43 and $37.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008759 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

