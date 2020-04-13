Eden (EDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $539,978.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Eden has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $712,116.78 and approximately $539,978.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

