Edge Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edge has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,066,094 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

