eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 521,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,621. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

