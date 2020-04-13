El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ: LOCO):

4/9/2020 – El Pollo LoCo had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

4/1/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

3/11/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

3/5/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – El Pollo LoCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.81. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,776. The company has a market cap of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.