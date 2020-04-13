Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.98 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Liquid and Kucoin. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $19.98 million and $77,347.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,062,820,323 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptomate and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

