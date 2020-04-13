Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $105.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

