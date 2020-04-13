Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.66.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.13. 968,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.46. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.