Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $679,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,062,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,427,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,657 shares of company stock valued at $89,660,371. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

