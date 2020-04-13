Ellevest Inc. Acquires 116,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

