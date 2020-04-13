Ellevest Inc. Acquires 11,977 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

