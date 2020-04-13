Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $100.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

