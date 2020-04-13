Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,214 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,723,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,584,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,919,000 after buying an additional 361,886 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,574,000.

VNQI opened at $44.87 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

