Ellevest Inc. Has $12.62 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $96.35 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.