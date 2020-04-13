Ellevest Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $113.12 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

