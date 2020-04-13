Ellevest Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $125.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61.

