Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,289,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $100.93 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

