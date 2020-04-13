Ellevest Inc. Purchases 10,455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

