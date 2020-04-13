Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,522 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $269.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

