Ellevest Inc. Purchases 8,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

