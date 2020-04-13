Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Down 56.1% This Week

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 63.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $665.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,479,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,864,562 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

