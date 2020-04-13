Elysium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00599331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

