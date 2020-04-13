Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Empire stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 387,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$37.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22.

In other news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

