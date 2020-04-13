Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Employers worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Employers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIG stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

