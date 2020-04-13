Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enbridge worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $231,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 542,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

