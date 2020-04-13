EncryptoTel [WAVES] 1-Day Volume Tops $178.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $174,970.45 and $178.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

