Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Endava by 607.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Endava has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

