Energi (NRG) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00031728 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a market cap of $60.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,961,888 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

