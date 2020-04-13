Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 18,291,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,634,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

