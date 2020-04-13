Energycoin Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $131,412.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

