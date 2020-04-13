Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.62. 707,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. Insiders bought a total of 2,240,300 shares of company stock valued at $806,778 in the last ninety days.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

