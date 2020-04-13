EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $13,472.47 and approximately $82.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.04353685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003446 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.