Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. 3,648,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.