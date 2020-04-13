EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

EQM stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,132. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,809,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

