EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

EQT stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.17. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

