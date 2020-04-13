Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

