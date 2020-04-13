Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Era Group an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Era Group by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Era Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Era Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 423,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.56. Era Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

