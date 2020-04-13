Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 580,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,249,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

