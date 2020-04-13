Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $164.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

