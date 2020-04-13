Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

NYSE EL opened at $164.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,454.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,775,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888,915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $664,432,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $701,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,676.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after buying an additional 4,431,247 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

