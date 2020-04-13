Ethereum Classic Price Hits $5.11 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00075639 BTC on exchanges including EXX, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Coinnest. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $594.31 million and $1.63 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.02272843 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Koineks, Gatehub, Bitsane, Coinone, BCEX, C-CEX, Kraken, Liquid, YoBit, EXX, OKCoin International, Korbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, LBank, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Coinut, BitForex, Instant Bitex, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Exmo, CoinTiger, Exrates, Poloniex, Coinhub, Coinsuper, C2CX, BTC Markets, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bibox, Bithumb, RightBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Ovis, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, Coinroom, Indodax, CPDAX, HBUS and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

