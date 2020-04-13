EtherGem Hits One Day Volume of $7,507.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $51,368.64 and approximately $7,507.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

