Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $88.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.